THROWBACK: When Shweta Tiwari addressed DATING rumors with Kasautii Zindagii Ki co-star Cezanne Khan: 'I shoot for 40 days..'

Shweta Tiwari never misses on taking the limelight. At times she grabs our attention for her sultry pictures, or otherwise for her controversial statements. Well, in today's throwback trivia, let us revisit the time, she had opened up about dating rumors related to Cezanne Khan.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari was rumored to be dating her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Cezanne Khan. During an interview with Bollywood Life, addressing the same she said, "For KZK, I shoot for 40 days a month. Where on earth can I find the time for a relationship? They even claim that we recently reconciled. Why should I make amends with him in the first place? I despise him!!”

Palak Tiwari's mom in the same interview revealed further, "I allegedly had affairs with a number of men! Really? When? Is it true that no one has ever seen me in a coffee shop or a restaurant? Have you ever seen me at a party?" She even mentioned about having a lot of issues with Cezanne Khan. The actress who will be seen in Singham Again further spoke about how people write anything about them. " Me and Cezanne had an affair? What nonsense! Has anyone ever seen us together anywhere?”, she had quipped.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay had Shweta Tiwari with Cezanne Khan. Both played the role of Prerna and Anurag Basu respectively. Their on-screen bond had become a huge hit, and Ektaa Kapoor made a sequel which was a super hit as well. During the early 2000's there were rumors that the duo were more than just co-stars.

Shweta and Cezanne's chemistry has had a different fan base, credit to their on-screen bond. They were shown to be very romantic in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, but in reality, they could not even bear one another. They were reported to be dating for a brief period, but it seems like they ended on a bitter note. There were reports doing roundabouts that the duo had also taken their differences on the sets of the show. It was a nightmare for the makers, as shoots were reportedly canceled. However, Shweta has not given any official confirmation related to the same.

