Parth Samthaan reveals message he sent Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Hina Khan amid her battle with stage three breast cancer

Parth Samthaan is among the most talented actors in the industry. As Parth’s debut film Ghudchadi is set to release, he appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show. While talking to the host, the actor expressed his concern for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Hina Khan as she is battling stage three breast cancer.

Parth Samthaan opened up on trying to get in touch with Hina Khan and shared, "I called her. She didn't pick up. I am sure what she is going through is not easy. Of course what more you can say as a friend, co-actor, a person you have worked with? Obviously, she is in that stage where she doesn't want to talk to the world and I truly understand this. I messaged her. I sent her a long message."

Further, Parth revealed what he texted Hina and said, "The woman that I know, that Hina Khan is very very strong and one of the most strongest women that I have come across." He mentioned how he admires Hina Khan's courage as she has been vocal about what she has been going through and it is very good.

Parth added, "It is for the people to understand the whole how dynamic of how difficult it is. If you're going through something face it, rather than keeping it to yourself." The actor shared the story of a person he knew, who was diagnosed with cancer and didn't share it with family members.

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan shared screen space while working on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. While Parth essayed the role of Anurag Basu, Hina played Komolika Chaubey. Hina's character was an antagonist who was madly in love with Parth's character Anurag.

On June 28, Hina Khan shared the shocking news of being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer with her fans on social media. As soon as the actress revealed this news, she received immense power and courage from everyone.

Parth Samthaan is currently in the news as his Bollywood debut film Ghudchadi is set to release on OTT. Known for his talent and good looks, Parth is set to shine on big screens and his massive fan following is eagerly waiting for his film's release. Ghudchadi stars Parth Samthaan, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Khushalii Kumar in lead roles. The film is set to release on August 9, 2024, on Jio Cinema.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan’s diet: From protein-rich breakfast to favorite cheat meal; Here’s everything you need to know