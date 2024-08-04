Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Throwback: When Amitabh Bachchan revealed his application to join Indian Air Force was rejected due to his 'long legs'

Kaun Banega Crorepati is indeed one of the biggest and most loved reality shows on Indian Television screens. Known for entertaining and educating the viewers, the show has seen 15 seasons, and the makers are gearing up for the 16th season. As the new season is set to premiere, let's revisit the time when Mr. Amitabh Bachchan spoke about applying to the Indian Air Force.

On Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that before pursuing acting, he wanted to join the Indian Air Force but failed to do so, as he got rejected. In one of the episodes of the 15th season, Mr. Bachchan asked contestant Jeetendra Kumar, a senior accountant at the Ministry of Communications, if he always wanted to be an accountant.

Replying to the Kalki 2898 AD actor, Jeetendra said, "No, I actually wanted to go into the Air Force. I also went to take many exams for NDA. A friend of mine told me that even you had taken the exam for the Air Force, is it true?"

In response to the contestant's question, Mr Amitabh Bachchan recalled the time when he applied to join the Indian Air Force. He revealed, "When I completed my schooling, I didn’t know what to do. I used to stay in Delhi with my family, and a major general from the Army used to stay nearby. He once came to our place and asked my father to send me and told him that I would become a big officer in the Army, but I wanted to go into the Air Force, but nothing happened."

Big B later revealed why he failed to join the Indian Air Force and shared, "When I went for the interview, they rejected me, saying that my legs were too long. I cannot be eligible for the Air Force."

Similarly, audiences can expect more such revelations from the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 will premiere on the Sony TV channel on August 12 at 9 PM. The Amitabh Bachchan-led show can be watched Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

