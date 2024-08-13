Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan calls Kartik Aaryan's film Chandu Champion as Sanju Samsung; Gets into fun banter with contestant Vaishnavi

Amitabh Bachchan is back to hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. The makers of the quiz show released a new promo where the megastar misheard Kartik Aaryan's sports drama movie Chandu Champion as Sanju Samsung. This happened in front of a contestant on the hot seat, named Vaishnavi.

A new promo released by makers of KBC 16 shows Amitabh Bachchan asking contestant Vaishnavi sitting on the hot seat, " Aapko pasand nai hai film dekhna? (Do you like watching movies?)". She replies by saying, "Mujhe utna samay nai mil pata film dekhne ke liye (I don’t get enough time to watch movies.)" Big B agree and further Vaishnavi says, "Aur uske baad pehli baar haal filhaal mei multiplex gayi thi."

"(And after that, I went to a multiplex recently for the first time.)" The Sholay actor then asks, "Kaunsi picture dekhi? (Which movie did you watch?)", to which she says, "Chandu Champion." Big B pretending to not hear says, "Hain Sanju Samsung dekhi aapne (Huh did you watch Sanju Samsung?)".

An astonished Vaishnavi clarifies, "Nai Chandu Champion (No Chandu Champion.)" The superstar who has been hosting KBC since 2000 said, " Kya hai devi ji aapke chehre par jab muskaan aati hai toh humko bahut acha lagta hai. Kabhi kabhi hum aapke taang khichte rehte hai. Bura mat baniyega. (When a smile graces your face, it makes me very happy. Sometimes I pull your leg, so please do not mind.)"

Talking more about the premiere episode of season 16, it aired on August 12. The veteran and legendary actor expressed his gratitude for the love he has got from the fans in India for the show. He said, "Today marks the start of a new season. But I'm a little short of words today. And that's because no word can convey gratitude for your love."

The contestants were introduced by Bachchan and it was Utkarsh Baxi who won the Fastest Finger First challenge. He is working as an HR and played the game well but could not answer the Rs 25 lakh question which was based on the Indian mythological tale of Mahabharat.

