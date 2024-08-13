Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 HIGHLIGHTS: From new Dugnastra format to HR Utkarsh Baxi's Super Sawaal question and more

Amitabh Bachchan hosted popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with season 16. The premiere episode that aired on August 12, at 9 pm on Sony Liv India, began with the first 10 fastest finger contestants. Amitabh Bachchan added magnetism with his baritone voice as contestants aspired for the hot seat.

The contestants were told to concentrate on their computer screens, and the first fastest finger question of this season was, " Arrange these time durations from the shortest to the longest." The options were A- week, B-2 days, C-half an hour, and D 72 hours." Contestant Utkarsh Baxi took the shortest time, and the answer was "C, B, D, A." This was the first highlight of the season.

He hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka, and is from Surat, Gujarat. He is working as a human resource business partner at an IT company in Bengaluru. Big B then explained to him the format of the show, where the first question is for Rs 1000 till the 15th question for Rs 1 crore. 90% of the format is the same, with 3 lifelines- audience poll, video call a friend and double dip. If one option is wrong, you can use 3 other options.

Well, a new option has been started in KBC called Dugnastra. Bachchan said that as soon as a player crosses the first level of the game, a super question will arrive called Dugnastra. It is no less than Brahmastra, as the winning amount can be doubled, making it the second highlight.

Participants, this year, will see a new twist in the quiz show titled Super Sawaal. It is a bonus question between the 5th and 6th questions. It has to be answered without lifelines or other options. Dugnastra is then unlocked, where the amount is doubled for each correct answer to a question between 6 and 10. Super Sandook comes back when participants cross Rs 3,20,000 and have to face a 10-question rapid-fire round that has to be done in 90 seconds, creating the third highlight of KBC.

As the episode proceeds, the fourth highlight is when Utkarsh tells Amitabh that his suspense genre films are good. He said that when he was working in Calcutta, he had gone to see an English film.

There were small kids whose parents had gone out for a movie, and they dialed someone and said, "Aap joh kar rahe hai acha nai hoga (What you are doing is not correct.)" Unknowingly, they call a killer who was murdering and then follow the kids home. The killer was in the hall, and an audience screamed, looking at the scene and telling the kids not to come down.

For Super Sawaal, Big B asks Utkarsh, "Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is a festival associated with which religion?" He answered by saying, "Mera answer hai Jainism (My answer is Jainism)." This was highlight 5th.

The second last highlight was people in the nation who could ask questions to the studio audience, was another major highlight. Every day, one person from the country can ask a question to the studio audience. The question of the day was, "ICC Men's T-20 World Cup final 2024, player of the match was whom?" The options were "A- Hardik Pandya, B-Jasprit Bumrah, C- Virat Kohli, or D- Surya Kumar Yadav." The correct answer was Virat Kohli.

At the end of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 episode, a homemaker named Dipali Soni from Vadodara requested Big B to record an audio message so that she could make it her caller tune. This was the last highlight.

