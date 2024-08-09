Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan recreates his iconic Agneepath dialogue with a twist; WATCH

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to premiere on Sony TV on August 12, 2024. With Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host, the show promises to follow its true motive. Ahead of the premiere, the makers have been releasing multiple promo clips, creating buzz among the viewers. One of the recent promo videos has the Kalki 2898 AD star recreating his iconic dialogue from Agneepath.

The promo opens up with a contestant on the hot seat urging host Amitabh Bachchan to recreate his Agneepath dialogue. To this, Big B says, "Kya hai Sudheer babu, Humka tani maaf kar deya. Ee Agneepath ke jaun dialogue bol le hau bole ke woh hum naahi bol sakat hai hain (Sudheer, forgive me. I cannot say the Agneepath dialogue that you have asked me)."

Further, the Sholay fame continues, "Naam toh humaar hai Deenanath Chauhan, pura naam Gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal Nau mahina 8 din aur ye solwa ghanta chaalu hai"

Originally, this dialogue in Agneepath comes in that segment of the movie when Amitabh Bachchan’s character introduces himself in a gritty manner to Kancha (Danny Denzongpa). This entire scene is quite dramatic and holds the intensity of the movie.

Coming back to the promo, it has the caption, "KBC ke manch par purane dialogues aur naye moments ka hota hai milan! (KBC stage witnesses the blend of old dialogues and new moments)."

Take a look at the promo here:

In one of the previous promos, Sudheer opened up about his life and shared, "My father has a B.A. degree. He educated me as well. I haven't been successful till now, so I help him for now. People made a lot of jokes and criticism about me. I endured all the taunts without responding. I had faith in my education, believing that the platform I was stepping onto would answer all of them."

Kaun Banega Crorepati isn't just a quiz show but acts as a source of knowledge for many. The resilience and the spirit of the contestants inspire others. Over the years, it has transformed the lives of millions who appeared on the show and won huge cash prizes to chase their dreams.

