Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with a bang for its 16th season, premiering on August 12. Today’s (August 12) episode featured Utkarsh Baxi from Bengaluru as the first contestant of the show. During the game, Utkarsh referenced a viral clip involving PM Modi and Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni, which became a key moment in the show.

When the host, Amitabh Bachchan, asked Utkarsh about his profession, the participant revealed that he works as an HRBP in an IT company in Bengaluru.

After hearing the question about G7 Summit 2024, he smiled and said, “kyuki iss sawal ko lekar ek video clip bhi famous huyi thi humare PM Modi ji aur Italian Prime Minister Meloni unki toh iska answer Italy hoga. (Because a video clip about this question had also gone viral, where our PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Meloni were seen; their answer would be Italy.)”

Utkarsh used the new 'Dugnaastra' option during the 10th question, allowing him to double his winnings. Faced with a question about the 2024 G7 Summit, he confidently answered ‘Italy,’ inspired by the viral clip of PM Modi and PM Meloni. His correct answer earned him Rs. 3,20,000.

The question for 3,20,000 was: Which country hosted the G7 Summit in 2024?

Option A: Germany

Option B: China

Advertisement

Option C: Italy

Option D: Canada

Correct Answer - Option C: Italy

During his chat with Big B, he emphasized the importance of the HR role and explained that, as an HRBP, he is responsible for both the business and employee sides. He added that employees often feel their concerns go unheard, so it's his duty to listen to them, even if no one else does. Utkarsh also sang a song titled Shaam Bhi Koi for Amitabh Bachchan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 introduces an exciting new twist to the game. The makers have added 'Super Sawaal' and 'Dugnaastra,' where contestants have the opportunity to double their winnings by answering the Super Sawaal correctly.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is not just a quiz show; it's a source of knowledge and inspiration. The contestants' determination inspires many, and over the years, the show has helped millions win cash prizes to achieve their dreams.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Sushil Kumar won Rs 5 crore on KBC 5 but soon went bankrupt: 'I got addicted to..'