Kaun Banega Crorepati is returning with its 16th season, premiering on August 12 with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan as the host. The show saw its first participant, Utkarsh Baxi yesterday. In the latest promo, when contestant Dipali Soni expresses her desire to drive her car on the road, Big B playfully asks if she would take him for a ride when he visits Gujarat.

In the promo, Dipali revealed, “Sir mere paas gaadi hai hai, par mujhe apni khudki gaadi chahiye kyuki mere husband mujhe traffic mein chalane nahi dete hai. Vo ground par hi muhe practice karate rehte hai. Mai unko bolti hu mai training bhi yahi se leti hu or mai retire bhi yahi par ho jaungi.”

“(Sir, I have a car, but I want my own car because my husband doesn't let me drive in traffic. He only lets me practice on the ground. I tell him that I'll get my training here and probably retire here as well.)”

Amitabh Bachchan responded with a question, “license hai aapke paas? (Do you have a license?)” When Dipali confirmed, he asked her husband, “Phir kya problem hai. (What’s the problem then?)” Dipali said, “Trust issue hai sir unko gaadi aur laadi dono ek saath pyaari hai sir. (here is a trust issue, sir. He loves both the car and the girl equally.)”

Big B then advised, “Bhaisaab ab inke paas dhanraashi ho gayi hai. Inko ab anumati de dijiye. (Now they have the funds. Please grant them permission).” He added, “Aap ek or kaam kijiyega, aap rehti hai Vadodra, Gujarat, hum vahan gaye kabhi toh aap apni gaadi mein humko ghumaengi? (And one more thing, you live in Vadodara, Gujarat. If I ever go there, will you take me around in your car?)”

Amitabh humorously concluded, “Lekin bhaisaab aisa hai agar hum inke saath drive par jaenge toh aap mat aayega saath. Kyuki ho sakta hai devi ji jo hai vo kahe, sundar jagah hai koi aur inhone bola video banate hai, gaana gaaya jaaye. (But brother, if we go for a drive with them, please don't come along. Because it might happen that Devi ji might say, 'It's a beautiful place, let’s make a video, or sing a song.)”

The caption of the promo reads, “Dipali Soni hain ek homemaker, par unka sapna hai apni khud ki gaadi mein ghoomne ka! (Dipali Soni is a homemaker, but her dream is to drive around in her own car!)

Kaun Banega Crorepati is an iconic quiz game show that offers viewers both knowledge and inspiration. Over the years, it has helped countless people achieve their dreams by providing them life-changing cash prizes.

