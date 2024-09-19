Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan shares THIS advice Shashi Kapoor gave him to avoid social awkwardness

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 keeps the viewers glued to their screens as the host, Amitabh Bachchan, shares interesting tidbits from his professional and personal life. Recently, the megastar shared advice that he picked up from the legendary actor Shashi Kapoor. The trick is to avoid awkwardness during social gatherings. Read on to know what it is.

During his interaction with a contestant, Amitabh Bachchan said that if we ever find ourselves in a situation where we know the person who approached us but can’t recollect their name, then there’s a trick to asking his name. He said, “Kahi baar ayesa hota hain, kahi hum jaate hain, koi aa jata hain milne ke liye. Aur ayese muskurate huwe milega ki lagega hum uske jaan pehchan ke hain, aur humko yaad bhi nahi hota aur hum bhul gaye honge. (Sometimes it happens that we meet someone whom we seem to know but can't recollect their name.)"

"Shashi Kapoor ji ke ye adaat bohot badhiya thi, humne unse seekha. Koi bhi aa jaye aur aapko lagey hum iska naam nahi jante hain, toh wo apna naam pehle bata denge, 'Hello, I'm Shashi Kapoor.' Toh jayse ye bolega, toh udhar se wo aapna naam bol dega. (Shashi Kapoor knew how to handle such a situation. He would introduce himself first, saying, ‘Hello, I’m Shashi Kapoor’. This would make the other person feel obliged to share their name)," added Big B.

Check out the promo from Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 below:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and talking about his next projects Big B will be seen sharing the screen with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan. Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs at 9 PM on Sony TV from Monday to Friday. The ongoing season premiered on August 12.

The legendary actor has been associated with the quiz-based show ever since it first aired in 2000. It was also his first television appearance. Owing to his health issues, the megastar stepped down from hosting duties in the 3rd season, with Shah Rukh Khan stepping into his shoes. Since the 4th season, he has not given the show a miss.

