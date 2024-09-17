Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan shares his grandkids taunted him about Kalki 2898 AD; Here’s what they said

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 continues to entertain the viewers with its interesting questions and inspiring stories of the contestants. Besides the game, it is the lively interaction between the charming host, Amitabh Bachchan and the contestants that keeps the show interesting. Now, in the latest episode, while talking to the contestant, he revealed a snippet of his personal life. His grandchildren could not understand his film, Kalki 2898 AD.

During the question of Rs 40,000, Big B asked the contestant, "Which of these movies has a different director than the other three?" The contestant, Trishul Singh Choudhary chose Option D) Dune: Part 2, which was the correct answer.

Then the contestant shared his love for Hollywood sci-fi films. Amitabh Bachchan added that director Christopher Nolan had once visited India and revealed, "There's an institute, Heritage Foundation, where we work on restoring old films that have deteriorated or been damaged. Films Heritage is involved in this work, and Nolan visited India for that purpose."

Amitabh Bachchan then admitted that he's often surprised by people who enjoy watching sci-fi films. In his words, “Nahi bhaisahab humko bahut ascharya hota ha joh log ye Interstellar wagera dekhte hain. Hum bhi dekhe do-teen baar usko, abhi tak humko samjh nahi aaya. Ee picture thi kya woh. Sir humare bacche log joh hain, naati-pote bole fantastic picture hai, hum dekhe humko samjh nahi aaya. Phir unhone ek tans maara aapki Kalki bhi humein samjh nahi aayi.”

“(I’m amazed when people watch films like Interstellar. I’ve seen it two or three times, but I still don’t understand what it’s about. My grandchildren say it’s a fantastic movie, but I didn’t get it. And then they jokingly added that even they didn’t understand Kalki).”

Then the Bollywood megastar added that Kalki combines Mahabharat with elements of science. While his grandchildren liked the sci-fi elements, the historical and cultural aspects went above their head and they kept teasing the actor about it.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs at 9 PM on Sony TV.

