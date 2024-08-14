Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan earns THIS whopping amount per episode, breakdown per season revealed inside; Report

The iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati returned to television screens with its 16th season, premiering last weekend on Sony TV. The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan returned as the host of the show. The question on many viewers' mind was – how much does the megastar earn per episode for his role as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16? Well, the whopping amount will make your jaws drop. Read on to find out.

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati fees over the years

Kaun Banega Crorepati 1 ₹25 lakh Kaun Banega Crorepati 2 ₹25 lakh Kaun Banega Crorepati 4 ₹50 lakh Kaun Banega Crorepati 5 ₹50 lakh Kaun Banega Crorepati 6 between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati 7 between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati 8 ₹2 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 ₹2.9 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 ₹3 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 ₹3.5 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 ₹3.5 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ₹3.5 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 between ₹4 and ₹5 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 between ₹4 and ₹5 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 ₹5 crore

Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception in 2000, and his remuneration has seen a significant rise with each passing season. In the inaugural season, KBC 1, the superstar earned ₹25 lakh per episode. This fee remained consistent in the second season.

After a brief hiatus, when Bachchan returned with its fourth season, his fee doubled to ₹50 lakh per episode, reflecting the show's growing popularity. This fee remained the same for KBC 5.

However, from KBC 6 onwards, Big B's earnings saw a steep climb. For KBC 6 and KBC 7, he reportedly earned between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2 crore per episode. By KBC 8, his fee had increased to ₹2 crore per episode.

The upward trend continued, with KBC 9 seeing Bachchan earn ₹2.9 crore per episode, and KBC 10 marked another milestone with ₹3 crore per episode. From KBC 11 to KBC 13, his fee stabilized at ₹3.5 crore per episode.

The recent seasons have seen a remarkable surge in his earnings. In KBC 14 and KBC 15, Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly paid between ₹4 crore and ₹5 crore per episode. Now, according to a report of Moneycontrol, in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the megastar earns an impressive ₹5 crore per episode, making him one of the highest-paid hosts in Indian television history.

Amitabh Bachchan's association with Kaun Banega Crorepati has been nothing short of legendary. His ability to connect with contestants and viewers alike, combined with his timeless charisma and professionalism, has kept the show at the top of the TRP charts for over two decades.

Owing to his health issues, he stepped down from hosting duties in the 3rd season, with Shah Rukh Khan stepping into his shoes. Since the 4th season, he has not given the show a miss.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Moneycontrol. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

