Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Boman Irani suggests shooting film at Jalsa; Farah Khan says 'Jaya ji nikaal degi wahan se' and Amitabh Bachchan agrees

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is one of the audience's favorite reality shows. It not only boosts their knowledge, but the candid revelations by the contestants and host Amitabh Bachchan also help them loosen up a bit from daily humdrum routine. Today, Farah Khan and Boman Irani will grace the quiz-based game show, bringing in lots of laughter and fun. Recently, the channel released a promo that shows Farah offering a film to Big B. She also brings a contract for him to sign.

The promo starts with Farah telling Amitabh that she and Boman want him to be cast in a movie and hands over the contract to him. She explains, "Picture ka naam hai, Jab tak Bachchan." Then, Big B reads aloud the terms and conditions section of the agreement.

The Kalki 2898 AD star remarks, "Dessert mein hai banaras wala paan. Time jab aap free ho (In food, banaras paan as dessert. Can shoot for the film whenever free). Shooting location as per my choice." Meanwhile, Boman quips that they will shoot the project at Jalsa, Big B's home.

Reacting to his comment, Farah says, "Wahan Jaya ji hain, wo nikaal degi wahan se (Jaya ji is there, she will throw us out from there)." Interestingly, Amitabh agrees and then inquires about the fees that he will get for the movie. So, the choreographer explains that whatever money she and Boman will win, the KBC 16 host will get the 10% of it.

Big B seems willing to negotiate, but Farah jokingly threatens him to sign the contract. The 82-year-old says, "Aap bahut khatarnaak khiladi hain. Hum aapko anumati dete hai ki aap jitna bhi yahan kamayengi uska 99% humko de dijiyega (You are a very dangerous player. I allow you to give me 99% of whatever you earn here)."

Take a look at the promo here:

In one of the earlier promos, Amitabh asks Boman Irani which word Farah always keeps saying. The 3 Idiots actor responds with a hilarious reply, saying, "Beep, beep, beep..." His answer surprises Amitabh Bachchan and has the audience in splits.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

