Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan struggles with online shopping? Know More

Amitabh Bachchan’s candid revelations about personal and professional life on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 keep fans hooked. The quiz show, besides sharing knowledge and inspiring stories of diverse contestants, gives fans a peek into a different side of Big B’s personality. In one of the upcoming episodes, he will share an unknown fact about him: Mr. Bachchan, a man of many talents, struggles with online shopping.

In a conversation with the contestant, Amitabh Bachchan shares, "You all may have mastered online shopping, but I still haven’t quite figured it out. Many people have tried to teach me, but I just don’t get it."

He continued, "You know that code that comes to your phone when you need to provide it for delivery? The OTP. Well, I was told not to give my number, or else it would become a hassle. It became quite a challenge whenever I wanted to order something, so I gave my house help’s number instead.”

Sr. Bachchan also shares that his house help even taught him to shop online. Big B states that his house help knows that the megastar returns home from shoot late at night, and he can't order anything at that time since the phone that receives OTP is with the latter. Hence now, the show host adds, that the house help has started leaving his phone at the actor's house.

Adding items to the cart, proceeding to purchase, and providing OTPs are very confusing to the actor. For him, it’s easier to go to the store and tell the shopkeeper to give him the things he wants.

In a recent episode, Big B revealed that he learned to climb coconut trees for his 1973 movie, Saudagar. His dedication to acting serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM. The ongoing season premiered on Sony TV on August 12.

