Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan reveals unknown fact from his 1973 film Saudagar that will leave you in awe of his dedication

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is keeping the viewers hooked to the show. It’s not just the inspiring stories of the diverse contestants who participate in the quiz show, but also the megastar’s interesting revelations about personal and professional life that entertain viewers. In the October 21 episode of the show, Big B shared that he learned to climb a coconut tree for his film Saudagar.

A contestant named Dhanraj Dhirubhai Modi took the hot seat. Hailing from Somnath, Gujarat, he is studying for the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) exams. As he shared that he takes care of his father’s coconut farm, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he learned to climb coconut trees as the plot in the film Saudagar required him to collect coconut water.

In Amitabh Bachchan’s words, “Shuruwat mein humne ek film ki thi Saudagar usmein hum nariyal paani nikalte the, rass nikalte the..mujhe bola gaya ke aapko chadhna padega, humne bola bhaiya hum kaise chadhenge bahot mushkil hai. Unhone kahan koi nahi sikha denge aapko.”

(I began by working on a film called Saudagar, in which I had to extract coconut water. They told me I’d have to climb the tree, and I responded, ‘How will I do that? It’s quite difficult. They told me they’d teach me.)

He continued saying, “Woh aise leather bandhte hain peeth par aur woh aage se gol jaata hai… woh aage push karte jaate hain aur aage chadhte jaate hain.. bahut kathin tha… sabse khatarnak baat ye hai ke woh ped mein joh kaata nikla hua hota hai woh lag jaata hai agar aap jaldi niche aajaye toh.”

(They fastened a leather strap around my waist that loops forward, allowing me to push myself up as I climbed. It was incredibly tough. The most dangerous element was the tree’s stinging thorns, which could hurt you if you rushed back down).

Big B then asked the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 contestant if he ever tried too climb a coconut tree. He replied that he only goes to drink coconut water.

Directed by Sudhendu Roy, Saudagar, released in 1973 featured actress Nutan alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor played the role of Moti, a palm juice trader.

