Paritosh Bhatt, a retired physics teacher from Gujarat, missed out on a Rs 12.5 lakh question about the British colonial flag of Burma. He made a risky guess, knowing that a wrong answer would reduce his winnings to Rs 3.2 lakh while quitting would have secured him Rs 6.4 lakh. Unfortunately, his guess was incorrect, and he ended up with Rs 3.2 lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “What bird appeared on the British colonial flag of Burma?”

The options are:

A. Eagle

B. Rooster

C. Peacock

D. Swan

The correct answer to the Rs 12.5 lakh question was Peacock.

Earlier, Paritosh made a guess on the Rs 6,40,000 question with no risk involved and answered correctly, winning Rs 6,40,000. However, he was unable to correctly answer the Rs 12.5 lakh question.

Speaking about India Challenger Week, the top two contestants from the Fastest Finger First (FFF) round will move on to the 'Jaldi 5 Buzzer Round.' The winner of this buzzer challenge will earn a spot in the hot seat and continue the game starting from the 6th question.

Paritosh competed in the 'Jaldi 5 Buzzer Round' four times to secure a spot on the hot seat and win a cash prize.

The upcoming episode on September 5 will be special, with Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat joining the quiz show. Host Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate the sports stars who made India proud at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the beloved quiz show, provides knowledge and inspiration to the audience, changing lives with its substantial cash prizes.

KBC Season 16 premiered on Sony TV on August 12, with Amitabh Bachchan back as the host. Catch new episodes Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV or stream them on Sony LIV.

