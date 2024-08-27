Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned for its 16th season, premiering on August 12, with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan back as the host. In today’s (August 27) episode, contestant Paras Mani Singh faced a challenging Rs 25 lakh question about Mahatma Gandhi.

Paras Mani Singh from Muzaffarpur appeared with a dream of educating his three daughters. The contestant faced a Rs 25 lakh question about a book titled Mahatma Gandhi. Paras could not answer despite his efforts and decided to quit, taking home Rs 12,50,000.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “Which of these authors wrote a book titled ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ in 1924 without having met Gandhiji?”

The options are:

A. Ivan Bunin

B. George Orwell

C. Thomas Mann

D. Romain Rolland

The correct answer to the Rs 25 lakh question was Romain Rolland.

Paras, a toto driver from Muzaffarpur, is affectionately called 'KBC Babu' in his community. His appearance on the show is a personal achievement and a heartfelt mission to ensure a brighter future for his three daughters through education.

Despite facing academic difficulties, Paras returned home with his brothers' encouragement to start a business dealing with electronic materials, such as lightbulbs. Although this venture didn't succeed, Paras didn't give up. He learned mobile repair, which soon became a successful business. However, his journey faced another setback when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Speaking about the India Challenger Week, the top two contestants from the Fastest Finger First (FFF) round will advance to the 'Jaldi 5 Buzzer Round.' The winner of this buzzer challenge will secure a spot in the hot seat and continue the game from the 6th question.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, a beloved quiz reality show, offers knowledge with inspiration, transforming lives by helping participants achieve their dreams with life-changing cash prizes.

KBC Season 16 premiered on Sony TV on August 12, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host. New episodes air Monday to Friday at 9 PM and are available for streaming on Sony LIV.

