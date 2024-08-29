Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo: Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker, Aman Sehrawat to grace Amitabh Bachchan's quizz show; Watch

Rejoice! Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 fans. The upcoming episode on September 5 will be special as Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker, and Aman Sehrawat will grace the quiz show. Host Amitabh Bachchan would be seen celebrating the sports stars who made India proud at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The latest promo shared by the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 revealed that Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat's victory would be celebrated. They have made India proud globally by winning medals. The caption by the makers read, "Vishwa mein vijay dhwaj lehraane wale, Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker aur Aman Sehrawat aa rahe hai KBC mein! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 5 Septempber, raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

For the unversed, Aman Sehrawat took home the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling competition that was held at the Paris Olympics. He defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz. On the other side, 22-year-old Manu Bhaker wrote History by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win two medals in the shooting contingent.

Bachchan sahab hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati has started with India Challenger Week. A new format has been added to the already existing segment called Jaldi 5. The twist here is that the top two winners from Fastest Finger First round, will compete against one another. The winner from this round would get the chance to be on the hot seat and face Amitabh Bachchan.

It was seen in yesterday's episode (August 28) that MPSC aspirant Krishna Selukar managed to secure a seat only after his third attempt. He and contestant Paritosh Bhatt had an intense fight and Selukar managed to make it to the hot seat.

He also had a fun banter with Amit ji during the episode. Bachchan sahab asked Krishna about his love life, which left the audience in splits. He revealed that his focus has been on his career, as it is important to him. "When I get a job, the girl will also come, sir", he quipped.

