Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls his struggle to get a job, first salary; talks about roommates

Legendary Amitabh Bachchan is back hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16. It was seen in today's episode (August 28) that the megastar fondly remembered his share of struggles when he had passed out of college. He called his first earning, hunting his first job, and experience staying with 8 flatmates in a room. AB narrated his share of challenges to MPSC aspirant Krishna Selukar.

During an interaction with Amitabh Bachchan, Krishna Selukar revealed that he stayed with eight people in a single room. This is because, in his village back in Jalna district, there is no facility for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). For the preparation, he came to Pune as it is an education hub. He then said, "Waha mere kamre mei 8 log rehte hai (8 people stay in my room.)."

Amit Ji reverted astonishedly, "8 log ek kamre mei (8 people in a room?) 8 se hume etna zyada aashcharya nai. Hum joh apna college se padhai karke nikle toh naukri dhundne nikle, toh hum Kolkata gaye, waha kisi tarah se naukri mil gayi. Rs 400 mahine ke. Waha par bhi sir hum jaha reh rahe thei na, 8 log ek kamre mei thei."

(I am not surprised with 8 people staying in a room. When I finished my studies and went to find a job, I ended up in Kolkata, where managed to find a job that paid me Rs 400 monthly. Even there, I lived with 8 people in a room.)

Advertisement

Bachchan Sahab then remembered the joy of living in a single flat despite facing a lot of hardships. Krishna's clip, showcasing his life in a hostel with eight people in a room, was relatable to the megastar. He then said, "Bahut maza aata tha. Thei humlog 8, palang tha doh. Zameen par sona padta tha. Aapas mei khus rehte thei. Aapas mei jhagda hota tha aaj edhar soenge, kaun palang pe soega, bistar par rahega."

(There was a lot of fun as we were only eight and only two beds were there. We used to sleep on the floor, sometimes on the bed. There were arguments related to who would sleep on the bed or floor.)

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Monday to Friday only on Sony LIV at 9 pm.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Contestant seeks Amitabh Bachchan’s help for question worth Rs 12 Lakh; his reply will leave you in splits