Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned for its 16th season, premiering on August 12, with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan back as the host. In today’s (August 29) episode, contestant Paritosh Bhatt struggles to answer a Rs 40,000 question related to Ramayana and uses a lifeline to answer it.

KBC 16 started India Challenger Week with a thrilling Jaldi 5 segment. Saurabh Bansal and Paritosh Bhatt competed hard, and Saurabh made it to the hot seat on his fourth attempt.

Paritosh Bhatt, a retired teacher from Gujarat who teaches physics, faced a Rs 40,000 question about Valmiki Ramayana. Paritosh Bhatt stumbled upon the question. Despite his best efforts, Paritosh needed a lifeline and opted for the ‘Audience Poll’ to help him answer the question.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “According to the Valmiki Ramayana, Ayodhya served as the capital of which Kingdom?”

The options are:

A. Kekaya

B. Kosala

C. Anga

D. Kashi

The correct answer to the Rs forty thousand question was Kosala.

Speaking about India Challenger Week, the top two contestants from the Fastest Finger First (FFF) round will move on to the 'Jaldi 5 Buzzer Round.' The winner of this buzzer challenge will earn a spot in the hot seat and continue the game starting from the 6th question.

Paritosh competed in the 'Jaldi 5 Buzzer Round' four times to secure a spot on the hot seat and win a cash prize.

The upcoming episode on September 5 will be unique. Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat will join the quiz show. Host Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate these sports stars who made India proud at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the beloved quiz show, provides knowledge and inspiration to the audience and changes lives with its substantial cash prizes.

KBC Season 16 premiered on Sony TV on August 12, with Amitabh Bachchan back as the host. Catch new episodes Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV or stream them on Sony LIV.

