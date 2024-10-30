Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Varun Dhawan reveals feeling intimidated by Amitabh Bachchan; recalls childhood memory of visiting his house

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, led by Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the popular quiz-based reality shows on Indian Television screens. In the upcoming episode of the show, Citadel: Honey Bunny directors Raj and DK, along with lead actor Varun Dhawan will be seen as special guests.

Sony TV dropped a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 on their official social media handle. In this promo, it can be seen that Varun Dhawan recalls his childhood memory of visiting Amitabh Bachchan's house after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's release.

Varun Dhawan recalled, "When I was a kid, you called me to your house for a meal during Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's release. I was going to eat and you were staring at me. I was confused and I thought should I eat or have I done anything wrong with the cutlery. Then Jaya Ji (Jaya Bachchan) told me 'He is just looking at you. He does that. He is thinking of something else. You eat'."

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Varun Dhawan bhi pehle AB se intimidate ho chuke hai! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

For the uninformed, Directors Raj and DK along with actor Varun Dhawan arrived on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 to promote their upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Citadel: Honey Bunny stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles. The show is scheduled to premiere on November 7, 2024, on Amazon Prime.

Prior to Varun Dhawan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actors Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan, both were seen on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV. The ongoing season premiered on August 12.

