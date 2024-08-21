Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 continues to captivate audiences with its engaging episodes. In today’s (August 20) episode, the spotlight was on 18-year-old Vishnu Achyut Managoli, one of the youngest contestants this season. Vishnu shed light on the role of AI in Amitabh Bachchan's recent film, Kalki 2898 AD.

Vishnu is pursuing a B.Tech in Computer Science with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Big B expressed his curiosity about AI, admitting his lack of knowledge in this field. He mentioned his desire to learn more about it, noting that it is often misused in various ways.

Vishnu remarked that AI has both beneficial uses and potential for misuse. He emphasized the need to establish regulations to prevent misuse while acknowledging AI’s extensive advantages, ranging from cellular divisions to space exploration, highlighting its pervasive presence across various fields.

He added, “Abhi jo Chandrayan 3 hai hai uske Pragyan mein bhi uska use kiya gaya tha sir. Iske alawa bhi agar dekha jaaye toh abhi aapki jo movie aai thi Kalki usme aapko sir 30-40 saal chota dikhaya gaya tha vo bhi AI ki madad se hua tha sir.”

(Even in the current Chandrayaan 3 mission, its Pragyan rover made use of it, sir. Additionally, if we look at it, in your recent movie Kalki, you were shown 30-40 years younger, and that was also achieved with the help of AI, sir.)

KBC is not just a quiz show; it offers knowledge, determination, and the spirit of India. As a transformative platform for many, it continues to inspire countless individuals to chase their dreams. Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 premiered on Sony TV on August 12, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. New episodes air Monday to Friday at 9 PM, and the show is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

