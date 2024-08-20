Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan tells youngest contestant Vishnu about younger brother revealing his secrets: 'Aapka pol khol dia...'

Kaun Banega Crorepati will showcase one of the youngest contestants of the season-Vishnu Managoli. The latest promo released by makers shows how Amitabh Bachchan tells the young Vishnu that his younger brother has exposed his secrets. Watch the video below to know more about the same.

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati have released a promo where Vishnu Managoli tells Amitabh Bachchan, "Mera ek chota bhai hai. Hamara kafi close bond hai sir. (I have a younger brother. We have a very close bond, sir.)" Vishnu's younger brother then can be heard saying, "Yeh bade bhai hone ka saare galat faeda uthata hai. Jaise mummy room ke andar aati hai, woh mobile chodhke book padhne lagta hai."

“(He takes full advantage of being the elder brother. As soon as mom enters the room, he puts down his phone and starts reading a book.)" Vishnu further agrees that he shares secrets with his younger brother.

However, Amit ji observes listening to Vishnu's younger brother revealing all the secrets of the elder one, "Enhone aapka poll khol dia hai. (He has exposed your secrets.)" Vishnu who is shocked can be further heard saying, "Hey bhagwan kya kia esne (Oh! God. What did he do?)"

To talk more about Vishnu Managoli, he will be seen in today's (August 20) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. As per a Times Of India report, he is the youngest contestant of the season. He hails from Chennai and has a dream of joining ISRO to make a significant contribution to space missions carried out by India.

Vishnu's sojourn to the hot seat is surely filled with the passion to win the grand prize and mesmerise Amitabh Bachchan with his charm. The same publication, further stated that Vishnu is now pursuing his second year of engineering and has a lot of knack towards General Knowledge and the desire to learn new things.

Narrating his experience of being a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, he says, "I’ve been an ardent follower of the show since I was eight years old and I tried to participate during the KBC kids special. Once I turned eighteen, I had two main goals: first, to get all my documents in order, and second, to make it to the KBC hotseat."

Watch KBC season 16 from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony LIV.

