Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 returned for its 16th season and has been captivating viewers since its beginning. In today’s (August 20) episode, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he is afraid of riding bikes.

Big B admitted that while he can ride a bike, he still feels quite nervous doing so. As soon as he mentioned this, the contestant reminded him of his iconic film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, where Amitabh’s character made a dramatic entry on a bike.

He said, “Bhaiya yeh jo bikes hote hain, humko isse badi ghabrahat hoti hai. Humko toh bada darr lagta hai sir. Chala sakte hain…(Brother, these bikes make me very nervous. I am quite scared. I can ride them, but…)”

When the contestant reminded Amitabh Bachchan of his film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Bachchan smiled. He explained that while he can perform such feats in front of the camera, as an actor, he feels a different level of confidence.

He said, “Hum log sab kalakar hain aur ek baar jab camera chal padta hai toh humko apni kala ka pradarshan karna padta hai. Yeh dikhana padta hai ki humko boht achi tarah se chalana aata hai. (We are all artists, and once the camera starts rolling, we must showcase our skills. We need to demonstrate that we can do it well.)”

The Kalki 2898 AD actor then recalled feeling quite nervous while filming the opening number of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. He mentioned that he had to lip-sync to the song while riding a bike and performing other stunts.

Advertisement

He said, “Lekin humari haalat boht nazuk thi hum jab voh kar rahe the. Aur gaana bhi gana tha, aur phatphatiya bhi chalani thi aur hath vath bhi chodna tha. Hath chodna unhone nahi bola tha, humne aise hi masti mein kar dia, toh ho gaya. (I was very nervous at that time. I had to sing, ride the bike, and even lift my arms in the air while riding. They hadn’t asked me to lift my arms, but I did it spontaneously for fun, and it worked out.)”

KBC is not just a quiz show; it offers knowledge, determination, and the spirit of India. As a transformative platform for many, it continues to inspire countless individuals to chase their dreams. Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 premiered on Sony TV on August 12, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. New episodes air Monday to Friday at 9 PM, and the show is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mohsin Khan recalls his first mock shoot with Shraddha Kapoor for THIS movie