Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Was Asim Riaz paid hefty amount before being expelled from Rohit Shetty's show?

The buzz about Asim Riaz's eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has sent waves on social media. Following his misconduct and disrespect, the makers decided to expel him within a week of the show's premiere. However, even for this one-week stint, Asim Riaz charged a hefty amount for doing Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Read further to know!

According to Bollywood Life and other media reports, Asim Riaz earned Rs 20 lakhs for his one-week stint in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. In the second episode, Asim was expelled for his misbehavior, and the rapper took home a hefty amount of money and was reportedly the highest-paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

For those who are not aware, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 premiered on July 27, 2024, and Asim Riaz was expelled from the stunt-based reality show on July 28. Yes, in the second episode itself, Asim's journey ended on Rohit Shetty's show.

The fiasco happened after Asim locked horns with most of the contestants on the show, but especially with Abhishek Kumar. What started as a fun interaction turned into an ugly altercation, causing the show's host, Rohit Shetty, to intervene. Asim accused Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Karanveer Mehra, and others of ganging up against him.

Asim argued, saying they have been a group since day one. This left Abhishek annoyed, who asked Asim, "Why are you fighting?" Asim and Abhishek then came face to face and got into a massive showdown while Shalin tried to resolve the dispute. Asim told Abhishek, "Copy kar."

Furious, Abhishek asked Asim not to contradict his statements and yelled, "Teri hawa sab nikal jaayegi." Asim showed his shoes to Abhishek and said, "Aajaa chaat le. Bigg Boss mei toh chaata, ye le chaat le."

While this was not it, Asim misbehaved with the team after he could not perform stunts. When Rohit Shetty noticed his misconduct, he schooled him. However, during this, Asim again locked horns with Abhishek Kumar and walked away in anger. Later, Rohit Shetty announced that Asim is no longer a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

For the uninformed, in the latest episode of the stunt-based reality show, Shilpa Shinde was eliminated.

