Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty yells at Asim Riaz 'Utha ke yahi patak dunga' after he misbehaves; expels him from show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, July 28: In the second episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, Rohit Shetty ousted contestant Asim Riaz for disrespecting the contestants and team of the show. The filmmaker also schooled Asim for his misbehaviour towards the participants.

What happened before Rohit Shetty schooled Asim?

It all started when 3 contestants - Aashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, and Asim Riaz were asked to perform an aerial stunt. As per Rohit Shetty's instructions, the performers had to remove flags from the hanging plank while positioned on a seesaw. The task required the contestants to get four flags while walking across the seesaw, and then execute a jump to remove the fifth flag. The two best performers were to be saved from elimination.

During the stunt, Aashish and Niyati Fatnani successfully completed the task, while Asim struggled to remove the first flag and was unable to navigate the seesaw as per Rohit's instructions. When the time elapsed, Asim was instructed to jump. The contestants expressed doubt that he would take responsibility for his unsuccessful performance.

Why did Rohit Shetty expel Asim Riaz from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

As soon as Asim Riaz landed on the floor after failing to perform the stunt, he challenged the makers saying, "Do it in front of me. I won't take a rupee from you guys. If you do it, I won't take a rupee, camera is on." When he returned, the host asked Asim the reason for being unable to perform the stunt. Asim explained how it was impossible to balance as there was no rod to hold on the other end.

Rohit Shetty then showed a rehearsal video in which the stunt was tested before being assigned to the contestants. The host explained that all stunts are first performed by the team, safety measures are checked, and then they are assigned to the contestants.

When Rohit showed the rehearsal video, Asim stated, "Yes, I asked for the proof." After seeing the video, Asim explained that it was possible to do but he was unable to perform. The filmmaker again asked Asim, "Now what do you want to say."

Asim stated, "Sir, I tried and it's okay. I am very chill and sorted in my life. I am here to perform the stunts. If it happens then okay, I'll do my best. I don't want to defeat anyone. In my interviews also I have said..." Rohit then interrupted and asked, "Asim, what is your problem?"

The Bigg Boss 13 fame responded, "Sir, there's no problem. I am very sorted." Shetty continued, "Kal bhi tune bohot bakwaas ki." Asim tried to give his explanation but the host lost his calm and warned him, "Sun meri baat sunle varna mei utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna."

When Asim approached toward Rohit to talk to him, Rohit asked him to go to his spot. During this, Abhishek Kumar also asked Asim to go back. However, Rohit told all the contestants to not say anything.

As Abhishek told him to go back, Asim got furious and yelled pointing fingers at him, "Don't f**k with me. I'm 31 years old and have been 15 years in the industry. Who are you talking about? You just got famous." Abhishek asked Asim, "Are you jealous?" Asim shouted, "No, I am not. Everybody is famous. Joh shaurat maine dekhi hai na, kisine nahi dekhi hai."

While Asim yelled this, Rohit and other contestants asked him to calm down but he didn't listen to anyone. The contestants looked shocked seeing Asim's behaviour. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team also stepped in to calm down Asim, who continued shouting in anger.

Talking to the team, Asim said, "The money that you guys are giving me, I earn triple of it. I have so much money you can't even imagine. I change 4 cars within 6 months. Do you think I need that money? It is for the fans I was here, not for these losers."

Listening to this, Abhishek lost his calm and asked Asim to mind his words. Asim tried to charge by trying to remove his shoes. While this happened, the host stood there listening to Asim's statements. Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot dragged Abhishek aside and asked him to stay away from the situation.

Asim again told the team, "You see the buzz around the internet. It is because of me. Do you get it? Because it's after 4 years. Whenever I come even after 10 years, it's the same buzz. Otherwise yeh aate jaate pata nahi chalta." Asim then walked away in anger and Rohit Shetty questioned his attitude.

Asim Riaz gets expelled from the show:

Later, while talking to the contestants, the Golmaal director explained that he has been hosting the show for 10 years and 150-200 contestants have been a part of the show so far. Rohit elaborated how he has scolded contestants and some have stated their point of view but chaos like Asim never happened in the past. Shetty stated, "It was like a shock to me."

Rohit explained the importance of remaining quiet in such situations and highlighted how the team's efforts are wasted when stunts are not performed. He emphasized the significance of teamwork and how much effort the team puts in.

Speaking about Asim, Rohit concluded, "I wish him all the luck but now he can't continue in this show. He has a point of view, no doubt about it and I respect that. I wish him all the luck. He is a young kid and may god bless him with success." The contestants then praised Rohit Shetty for handling the situation calmly.

