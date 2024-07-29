Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Mai 6 mahine mei 4 gaadi badalta hu to Buzz around internet is because of me; 8 controversial comments Asim Riaz made while arguing with Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, known for its spine-chilling stunts, is now the talk of the town for its controversies. Asim Riaz, who rose to fame because of Bigg Boss Season 13, also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14.

However, Rohit Shetty expelled Asim from the show in the second episode following his misconduct and disrespect towards his co-contestants and the makers.

Why was Asim Riaz expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Asim Riaz could not perform during the stunt despite Rohit Shetty's instructions and guidance. He tried to justify saying he had nothing to hold and cross the plank. However, the host then showed him the rehearsal video, informing Asim that the stunt had been tested before assigning to the contestants.

Later, explaining his poor performance, Asim retorted, which left Rohit Shetty angry. When Abhishek Kumar tried to calm Asim down, the latter got extremely furious and made some harsh comments about the contestants while throwing attitude.

Here are 8 STRONG controversial statements that Asim made in a fit of rage:

Asim told Abhishek Kumar, "I'm 31 years old and have been 15 years in the industry. Who are you talking about? You just got famous. Tumhe banda dekh kar mazak karna chahiye, thik hai, aukat mei."

When Shilpa Shinde advised Asim to control his anger, "I have a big mouth. Aukaat ke bahar jab koi baat karta hai tab mei aise hi hu."

Defaming other contestants, Asim said, "Joh shaurat maine dekhi hai na, kisine nahi dekhi hai!"

The money that you guys are giving me, I earn triple of it...

I have so much money you can't even imagine.

Mai 6 mahine mei 4 gaadi badalta hu

It is for the fans I was here, not for these LOSERS.

You see the buzz around the internet. It is because of me.

What made Asim Riaz angry?

While in a fun interaction, the contestants pulled Asim Riaz's leg as he probably compared his hairstyle to Tom Cruise. However, this joke didn't go well with Asim, who then lost his calm demeanor and spoke rudely with the contestants. Post this, he got into an argument with Abhishek Kumar.

Asim then mentioned that he signed up for the show just to do the stunts. Abhishek then took a dig at Asim and said, "Kar toh sahi, stunts bhi nahi hora hai tujse." Things didn't end there. Asim and Abhishek then came face to face and got into a massive showdown while Shalin Bhanot tried to resolve the dispute. Later, the argument with Rohit Shetty happened, which led to Asim's eviction.

