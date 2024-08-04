Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Sumona Chakravarti complains to Rohit Shetty and says, 'Aap sun hi nai rahe hai'; check out WHY

It looks like Sumona Chakravarti is a bit upset with host Rohit Shetty, as she wanted to go first in yesterday's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. She told the director that he had not been listening to her, and it looked like she was not happy with the situation.

It so happened that Rohit Shetty was explaining the process of an electrifying stunt and asked contestants to choose who wanted to go first. Shalin Bhanot opted to go first as he said to Shetty that no one was ready to do the same. Sumona Chakravarti volunteered to go first and then Shetty cracked a joke on her.

Shalin then told Sumona, "Abh hoh gaya, mat karo yeh sab (Do not do all this), referring to the number allocated for doing stunts. Rohit jokingly told her, "Sumona one pe jana tha", to which she said yes. Shetty adds, "Kyu nai gayi?", to which The Kapil Sharma fame actress says, "Mei bole jari hu number, aap sun nahi rahe hoh sir because I am not the loudest. (I kept on saying, you are not listening to me.)"

The Singham filmmaker, explaining the stunt warned the contestants that the shocks they would experience would make two minutes feel like two hours. He reminded them of the rules: everyone would go together, performing the stunts one by one. They had two minutes for each stunt, and the clock would be running. If anyone took more time, it would reduce the time available for others, and they would need to collect more flags.

Shetty gave an elongated explanation of the stunt and said that everyone would stand on a platform like a happy family. The rig would be suspended in the air. There would be a small platform on the side of the rig where the contestant would stand, supported by a rope, with 15 flags placed in front. They had to hook the flags one by one and move forward. Flags that fell or remained in hand would not be counted.

Talking more about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the shooting has been done in Romania. You can watch the episodes every weekend on Colors TV and Jio Cinema, sharp at 9.30 pm.

