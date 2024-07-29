Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Jackie Shroff mindblown by daughter Krishna's stunt; Neena Gupta, Suniel Shetty drop cool comments

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 has begun and everyone cannot stop talking about the contestants. One of them is Krishna Shroff, who is getting a lot of love and motivation from her father Jackie Shroff, for completing a stunt in only 6 minutes and 23 seconds! That is not it, even senior actors Suniel Shetty and Neena Gupta could not stop from dropping, the sassiest comment for Krishna and kept the josh high for her.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14- Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Neena Gupta heap praises for Krishna Shroff:

A while ago Apna Bhidu aka Jackie Shroff shared a post on how his daughter Krishna Shroff completed the airplane stunt in just 6 minutes and 23 seconds which was not an ordinary feat.

The veteran actor, in his caption, also wrote, "It takes skill, strength, and a whole lot of courage. You've proven that you're a true Khiladi, and this achievement is not everyone's cup of tea! Lots of love from me and keep shining like this @kishushroff." Neena Gupta immediately commented, "Tigress bhi aa gaee (Tigress has come)", while Suniel Shetty posted an array of heart, victory, nazar; evil eye emojis.

Take a look at Jackie Shroff's post for daughter Krishna with Neena Gupta, and Suniel Shetty's comments:

More about Krishna Shroff performing the stunt:

The stunt that Krishna had to perform in the initial episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 was the toughest. She had to collect flags from the back side of a plane and had to do the same in extreme wind pressure conditions. The star completed the stunt in just 6 minutes 23 seconds which was fantastic timing.

Krishna Shroff's bond with dad Jackie Shroff:

The actress, earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla spoke about how her dad had told her not to reveal details of her sojourn with him or brother Tiger Shroff. She had said, "When I tried to talk to my dad about certain things, he actually stopped me because he wanted to watch the show and be surprised. So, I haven't told him much about my journey, and the same goes for my brother."

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Krishna's competition is tough against Sumona Chakravarti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to name a few. Watch the show every weekend at 9.30 pm on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

