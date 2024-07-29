Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar flirts with Krishna; urges her to talk to Tiger Shroff about him for THIS reason

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 had its grand premiere on July 27. Hosted by maverick Rohit Shetty, the show ticked all the boxes one would expect. From daredevil stunts to fun banter between the contestants, the reality show had a thrilling start. However, one of the instances from yesterday's (July 28) episode was surely unmissable. During one of the segments, Abhishek Kumar was seen flirting with Krishna Shroff and delivering cheeky pickup lines.

In the same conversation, the fitness enthusiast stated that the Bigg Boss 17 fame should star in movies. To this, Kumar landed a quick reply that grabbed our immediate attention. Here's what exactly happened!

Abhishek Kumar mentions Tiger Shroff to Krishna in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In the last episode, the Udaariyaan actor flirts with Krishna and says, "Toh dekha hai mera dimaag hil gaya hai, aur dil mein ek alag phool khil gaya hai, aisa lag raha hai ki mujhe mera pyaar mil gaya hai (Did you see I lost my mind? And I have a new flower in my heart. I feel that I have found my love)."

Further, Abhishek mentions Krishna Shroff as the 'best' and explains how no one is better than her. To this, she agrees. Meanwhile, Niyati Fatnani, who was recording their light-hearted conversation, praises Kumar for passionately searching for his love. She adds that the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up stares at girls even when they go in a car.

Explaining further, Abhishek Kumar says, "Wahi meri motivation hai. Mai kya karta hun, jab main stunt bhi kar raha tha na mujhe lag raha tha ki wahan koi ladki fasi huyi hai usko bachana hai (That is my motivation. What do I is...when I was performing the stunt, I thought I had to save a girl)."

Landing a sarcastic reply, Krishna says, '"Inko movie mei le lo (Cast him (Abhishek Kumar) in movies)." To this, the actor replies, "Bolo na Tiger ko (Talk to Tiger)." Reacting to the same, they laugh.

Have a look at one of the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

What is Abhishek Kumar's mantra?

In the latter segment of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Karan Veer reveals Abhishek Kumar's spell. Mehra explains that the Udaariyaan fame visualizes that he has to save Krishna whenever performing a stunt. Jackie Shroff's daughter denies and mentions how Kumar doesn't imagine only her but other girls too.

The Pavitra Rishta actor says, "No, mainly you." Abhishek says, "Not mainly you. She is the one and only." Furthermore, Karan jokes, "Isne promise kiya hai next stunt karne se pehle yeh bolega ((He has promised that he will say it before starting the stunt) 'Krishna, this one is for you only'."

What else happened in the recent episode?

Apart from the contestants performing stunts and Rohit Shetty motivating them, today's episode witnessed a heated argument between Abhishek Kumar and Asim Riaz. During a task, Rohit and Asim were about to have a serious conversation, but then the latter got into a spat with the Bigg Boss 17 fame. Reacting to his misbehavior, the maverick filmmaker mentioned that Asim disrespected everyone and their profession, and hence, he could not proceed ahead in the show.

Further, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa and Aditi Sharma competed against each other in the elimination stunt. But later, the host announced that there would be no elimination.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Rohit Shetty is back as the taskmaster. Originally, the contenders of the current season of this stunt-based reality show are Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

