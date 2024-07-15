Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Jackie Shroff says 'tereko manta hu bhidu' to daughter Krishna as she performs wild stunts - Watch

Popular veteran star Jackie Shroff has given the perfect motivational advice to his beloved daughter, Krishna Shroff. She is seen performing stunts with snakes in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The stunts performed by Jackie's daughter were dangerous, and she was seen pushing her limits.

As seen in the video, Krishna Shroff is seen getting a video call from her dad, Jackie Shroff. She says, "Whatsup, dad?" to which the actor says, "Meko lagta hai ki Khatron Ke Khiladi mei jake sahi kaam kia (I think you did the right thing by entering Khatron Ke Khiladi)." Krishna further says in the clip, "Bahut bada mauka hai mere liye (It is a big opportunity for me)."

Take a look at Jackie Shroff giving motivation to Krishna Shroff:

Jackie replies, pointing to himself, "Mere mei etna takat nai hai ki mei Khatron Ke Khiladi jakar karunga, aur tere meko maanta hu bhidu (I do not have so much of strength to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi and perform, but I respect you)." Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, then says, "Bindaas, bindaas bhidu", to which the senior actor replies, "Chinta kahi nai, tension nai leneka, uppar wala majboot (Do not worry or take tension, God is there)."

As the video goes ahead, Rohit Shetty is seen asking Krishna if she is ready for the stunt. She screams and says, "I can't do this, Bhidu bachao (save me)." The best part of the video is Jackie's conversation with her daughter, where he gives his standard, trademark dialogue titled 'bhidu' with so much calmness and ease.

More about Jackie Shroff and Krishna Shroff:

The Jailer actor has been supportive of his daughter since the start and has always made her believe in her potential. His presence virtually gave emotional support to Krishna, who is battling pressure. The moment between both the father and daughter is totally unmissable and shows the celebration of the Shroff family.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

The stunt-based reality show can be watched on Colors TV and Jio Cinema on July 27th, Saturday and Sunday, at 9:30 p.m. The new seasons are filled with promises where thrilling scenes with emotions will be seen.



