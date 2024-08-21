Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karan Veer Mehra shares BTS snap from sets; drinks to glory with Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde

Karan Veer Mehra had a ball of a time on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 16. A while ago, he posted a BTS image of him enjoying a secret drink party in Bucharest with Aditi Sharma and Shilpa Shinde. Here's what you need to know about the same.

Just a while ago Karan Veer Mehra posted a throwback image from Bucharest. He was seen doing cheers with hard drinks. For company, he had Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, and his other friends. The actor captioned the post as, "Secret 1st party in Bucharest." Well, did Rohit Shetty know about this secret party?

Karan is one of the oldest contestants on the adventure-based stunt reality show. Earlier, during an interview with India Today, he had spoken about how he had said yes to the show in one go when he was approached and whether his age acted like an obstacle.

The actor said, "I have been fit since childhood, but because of the age factor, I had to change myself to look a little fitter and be a bit faster." He also added that he has always been quite a taskmaster himself, since his childhood. He has been in a hostel on NCC camps. Physically, he just changed a bit of his diet, a bit of his eating and sleeping habits, and his flexibility, endurance, and stamina. He worked on the same for more than two months.

Talking about Aditi Sharma, she has been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 16. Reflecting on her journey, she had penned a long post where she spoke about being silent for a while, trying to process the emotions that came with ending her KKK journey. "But I’m finally ready to share... although that chapter has closed, the memories I made will last a lifetime. I was scared before each stunt, but facing those fears was exhilarating!" it read.

Aditi, in her post, also said that her journey may be over, but her personal journey has just begun. She had a good bond with Karan Veer Mehra, on the sets, and in her post, she extended her heartfelt thanks to the incredible crew and cast, who made her experience unforgettable.

