Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Karanveer Mehra performs electrifying mid-air and water stunt; shocks co-contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to hit the TV screens. The cast and crew of the show have returned from Romania where the season has been shot. A few days ago, the celebrity contestants were spotted at the airport as they returned to Mumbai post wrapping up the shoot of the fourteenth season at the international location. The promos of the show have already hit the TV screens and the ardent fans of the show are curiously waiting for the show's premiere. Meanwhile, the makers teased the fans with actor Karanveer Mehra's introductory promo.

Karanveer Mehra performs a daredevil stunt

In the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, celebrity contestant Karanveer Mehra is seen being introduced on the show as he takes on the amazing journey of being the ultimate Khiladi. In the promo, Karanveer Mehra is seen entering the frame heroically as he gives flying kisses to everyone. Cut to, the actor performs a difficult stunt wherein he is seated on an object attached to the chopper wherein Rohit Shetty is seen standing.

Karanveer tries to balance himself on the bull-shaped object but suffers a great fall into the water. This shocks the co-contestants of the show.

Take a look at Karanveer Mehra's promo from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

The other promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants

So far, many promos dedicated exclusively to single contestants have been released and have surely amped up the curiosity of the fans. Krishna Shroff's promo featured her father Jackie Shroff motivating her to ace all the stunts on the show. However, Krishna finds it difficult to perform a reptile stunt.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumona Chakravarti's promos from the show have also been liked by the viewers. Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, other contestants on the show are Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, Aashish Mehrotra, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde and Gashmeer Mahajani among others.

