Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is getting more thrilling with each passing episode. Following Asim Riaz's exit, the drama and controversies persist. The show has seen its first eviction, with Shilpa Shinde leaving after an exciting journey. The makers recently released a promo where Karan Veer Mehra was seen performing a stunt with a bear.

In the new promo released by ColorsTV, Karan Veer Mehra is seen engaged in a dangerous tug-of-war with a bear. Karan hilariously attempts to calm the bear, prompting Sumona Chakravarti to quip, “Ye apna training de raha hai bear ko. (He is training the bear.)” The scene turns comical when Karan angrily reacts, and the bear pulls the rope, causing Karan to fall, leaving everyone in splits.

The caption of the promo reads, “Bear ke saath tug-of-war mein Karan ne apnaaya ek smart route.Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, Har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. (Karan adopted a smart route in a tug-of-war with the bear.)”

The stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 premiered on July 27, 2024. The show features contestants including Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

Asim Riaz and Shilpa Shinde are evicted from the show. Asim Riaz had an argument with the host and famous director Rohit Shetty on the show. Shetty expressed his best wishes for Asim's success and stated that he could no longer continue on the show.

In yesterday’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, After performing their stunts and collecting the maximum flags, six contestants were saved from the eviction stunt: Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Aashish Mehrotra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde, Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, and Krishna Shroff faced another stunt.

Nimrit, Aashish, and Krishna were saved, leaving Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, and Shilpa Shinde to perform the elimination stunt. Ultimately, Shilpa was announced to have performed worse than Sumona and Aditi, leading to her elimination.

After performing several stunts, Shilpa Shinde bid adieu to the show. She mentioned that her experience was great.

