Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Jackie Shroff showers praise on Shilpa Shinde and daughter Krishna; 'Maan gaya tum log ko main'

Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff are back on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as the wild card entrants. Following their re-entry into the show, host Rohit Shetty applauded them for their impressive performance during an underwater stunt.

And now, Jackie Shroff has showered praise on Shilpa Shinde and his daughter Krishna. In a video, the Border actor is seen holding his breath under the water, trying to perform a similar challenge as shown in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

The video opens up with Jackie Shroff saying, "Shilpa, Krishna, I am also trying. Let's see how tough it is, yaa. You guys were there for 10 minutes or I don't know how much. Kitna time tum log paani mein tha, maalum nahi. Aur woh bhi task kar raha tha. main khaali koshish kar raha hun paani mein andar jaane ka (I don't know for how long you guys were in the water and were also doing the task. I am just trying to get inside the water)."

Then, Jackie goes inside the water and shows up at the other end of the pool. Lauding Shilpa and Krishna for their bravery, skills, endurance, and strength, he said, "Maan liye ustaad. Maan gaya bacche log tum log ko main (Hats off. I am impressed)." Further, the Mast Mein Rehne Ka actor called the challenge 'tough.'

For those who are unfamiliar, in the recent episode (August 18) of Rohit Shetty-hosted show, an underwater stunt was introduced before the contestants. From Sumona Chakravarti's team, she, Abhishek Kumar, and Krishna Shroff participated in the stunt, while Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's team had her, Shilpa Shinde, and Aditi Sharma competing in the task.

The stunt required untying a series of knots on a heavy rope, which was placed 30 feet inside the water. After the team had completed the task, the Singham director said that the duo had made a comeback in a true sense. Well, before Jackie Shroff appreciated his daughter and Shilpa, Krishna's mom also showed pride in her.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 airs a new episode on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 PM on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

