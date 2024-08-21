Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Aditi Sharma summarizes her experience after getting eliminated; ‘My personal journey has just begun’

Aditi Sharma was eliminated after Shalin Bhanot defeated her in the elimination stunt. The former’s eviction was an emotional moment for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Now, Aditi has taken to social media to share a string of photos of herself, giving a glimpse of the scorpion stunt and the moments she lived during her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Aditi penned a long note summarizing her experience of the show and explaining why she had been silent for a while regarding her Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 journey.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Aditi Sharma posted several snapshots from her time in Romania. Her post features her with the crew members of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. We also spotted Karanveer Mehra and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in a few frames. The Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress provided a glimpse of her injury. In one of the snapshots, she is seen drenched in sweat, and her skin appears red after performing a task.

She wrote in the caption, "I’ve been silent for a while, trying to process the emotions that came with ending my KKK journey. But I’m finally ready to share... although that chapter has closed, the memories I made will last a lifetime. I was scared before each stunt, but facing those fears was exhilarating!"

Aditi went on to add, "This journey may be over, but my personal journey has just begun. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the incredible crew and cast who made this experience unforgettable - your support, and camaraderie mean everything to me."

Lastly, she thanked her friends, family, and fans for being a source of love and encouragement to her. She mentioned how her people's support means the world to her.

In the elimination stunt, Shalin Bhanot and Aditi Sharma were asked to collect as many scorpions as possible in 5 minutes. At the end of the challenge, the actress managed to collect 151 scorpions, while the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant edged out with 168. During her elimination, Nimrat Kaur had a heartfelt note for her. She told Aditi not to hold any grudges against her and that she had no choice.

Currently, the contestants to be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

