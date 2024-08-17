Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karanveer Mehra tells Sumona Chakravarti ‘dimaag se bhi khelna hota hai'; Find out why

Hosted by maverick Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 kickstarted the team week in today's (August 17) episode. The contestants were divided into two teams with Sumona Chakravarti and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the captions of their respective teams. They were given the power to choose who would perform the task from their respective group. Disappointed by Sumona's judgment after she chose Karanveer Mehra, the latter took a dig at her decision-making skill and strategy.

In tonight's episode (August 17), Rohit Shetty explained the first stunt for the teams. It was a partner stunt and required the contestants to prevent themselves from getting high-voltage electric shocks and simultaneously collect the flags to finish the task. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia chose Shalin Bhanot and Niyati Fatnani for the stunt, while Sumona Chakravarti mentioned Karanveer Mehra and Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa's name.

Hearing the Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress' decision, Karanveer Mehra seemed a bit off. When Rohit Shetty asked him about the same, the actor said, "Thoda captain dimaag se bhi khelna hota hai. Main toh yeh soch raha tha bas. Baaki choose kar liya toh theek hai (Captain, you have to play a bit with your mind also. I was just thinking about this. Rest, if you have chosen up, then it's okay)."

Take a look at one of the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

However, when the verdict of the first stunt showed up, Karanveer had a change of thoughts. He and Aashish won against Niyati Fatnani and Shalin Bhanot, as the latter two took about 8 minutes, while Sumona's team members did it in 5 minutes. The results made the Pavitra Rishta actor delighted, thereby sharing a hug with captain Sumona.

Further, when Rohit asked Mehra if he realized that her decision was correct, the actor called it 'zabardast.' Karanveer even referred to The Kapil Sharma Show fame as 'Choti Sachin Tendulkar.' Observing the sudden change, the Golmaal director said, "Ek second mein palti maar gaya (His thoughts changed in just seconds)."

Well, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's team consisted of Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, and Niyati Fatnani. On the other hand, Sumona's squad had Karanveer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, and Kedar Aashish Mehrotra. Interestingly, Shilpa and Krishna were wild-card entrants in today's episode.

