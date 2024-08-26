Laughter Chefs Promo: ‘Vicky bhai ke liye dawaiya aur pattiyan layi jaye’; Krushna Abhishek says as fan asks Vicky Jain THIS

Laughter Chefs quickly climbed the charts to rank as one of the top shows. The cooking-comedy show entertains the viewers with its hilarious interaction and banter between the contestants. In one of the upcoming episodes, there will be an interaction segment on the show where the contestants will take questions from the audience. During this, one fan will ask Vicky Jain a witty question that will put him in a tough position.

The latest promo uploaded on Colors TV's official social media handle gives a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming episodes. A woman from the audience section asks Vicky Jain about his thoughts on who would win if there’s a cooking battle between his wife, Ankita Lokhande, and his mother.

Karan Kundrra laughs and Krushna Abhishek teases him saying, “Vicky bhai ke liye dawaiya aur pattiyan layi jaye. (Get medicines and cover for Vicky brother.)” The businessman makes a face and his wife says, “Bol baby, bol. (Speak up, baby.)” Seeing how Jain handles the situation to please his mom and wife will be fun.

Check out the Laughter Chefs promo here:

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Yeh sawaal toh Vicky ke expertise ke baahar hai, par ab kisko choose karenge woh? Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, har Thursday & Friday raat 10:00 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par.”

For the unversed, after Ankita and Vicky's stint on Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain's mother garnered attention for her comments on her daughter-in-law. She also appeared on Laughter Chefs for the family special week.

Talking about this unusual cooking show, it features fan-favorite celebrities such as Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya – Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh - Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra - Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma. It is hosted by the comedienne Bharti Singh, and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi judges the show.

Laughter Chefs premiered on June 1, 2024. It airs every Thursday and Friday at 10 PM on Colors TV and is digitally streamed on JioCinema.

