Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Rohit Shetty's comment on Shalin Bhanot will leave you in splits; Here's what happened

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 is getting more intense day by day. With evictions and spine-chilling stunts, the contestants and the host of the stunt-based reality show are also making sure to put a smile on the faces of the audiences. Now, a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will surely leave in splits.

Colors TV recently dropped a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 featuring Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Rohit Shetty, and Krishna Shroff. In this promo, host Rohit Shetty tells Krishna and Shalin to write the name of the contestant with whom Krishna looks good. Krishna had to choose between Shalin and Abhishek.

While Krishna Shroff wrote Abhishek's name by drawing a smile on the board, Shalin wrote his name as he believed he looked with Krishna. Abhishek gets extremely happy seeing his name on Krishna's board.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot was disappointed and complained to Rohit Shetty, "Sir, main aapko sach batau. Maine apni kundali check karwani hai. Mera popat ho rha hai (Sir, I want to tell you that I want to get my kundali checked. I am being fooled)."

Rohit pulled Shalin's leg and said, "Kyuki tum popat ho! (Because you are a fool)." This statement leaves everyone in splits.

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Krishna'ss choice, Shalin, Abhishek. Kaun utaarega Abhishek ko ab chane ke jhaad se?"

So far, several contestants, Shilpa Shinde, Aditi Sharma, and Aashish Mehrotra, have been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. On the other hand, Asim Riaz was expelled from the show in the second episode itself. The show was in the news even before it began due to Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar's argument. Following Asim's misbehavior on the show and with Rohit Shetty, the makers decided to evict Asim from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Led by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on July 27, 2024, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

