Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Why did Mumbai Police call Rohit Shetty to enquire about Shalin Bhanot?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently on air and is entertaining viewers with an equal mix of entertainment and deadly stunts. The glimpses of candid revelations, fun banter, and Rohit Shetty taking class of the contestants are moments that viewers enjoy. In a recently released clip, host Rohit Shetty is seen pulling Shalin Bhanot’s leg in front of all the contestants.

Colors TV, the official channel where Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premieres, uploaded the clip on its social media handle. The hilarious revelation by Rohit Shetty about Shalin Bhanot got everyone laughing.

The host said, “Mujhe Mumbai Police se phone aaya, kaha Shaliin Bhanot naam ka ek actor, aap jante ho usko? Bola haan, janta hu usko. Shalin wo footage ke liye pareshan ho gaye, Mumbai mein jitne CCTV hain, sabpe subah nikalke pose maarta hain.” (I got a call from the Mumbai Police, and they asked if I knew an actor named Shalin Bhanot. I said yes, I know him. Shalin has become obsessed with footage; he wakes up in the morning and poses in front of every CCTV camera in Mumbai.)

Watch the clip of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Rohit Shetty continued saying, “Hadd toh tabh hui ki mein gadi reverse kar raha hu aur Shalin udhar khada hain. Mujhse milne nahi aaya, reverse camera hain na, udhar pose karne ke liye khada tha aise." (But the limit was crossed when I was reversing my car, and Shalin was standing there. He didn't come to meet me; he was just standing there to pose for the reverse camera). This got everyone laughing as Shalin Bhanot continued to strike poses.

Advertisement

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Self love ka aur ek naam hai Shalin Bhanot ! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @JioCinema par. ”

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, this weekend was all about partner stunts. Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff gave their best and were declared safe for the rest of the week, along with Abhishek Kumar and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Is Abhishek Kumar’s latest tweet a dig at his recent war of words with Shilpa Shinde?