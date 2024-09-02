Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot and his 'partner in crime' Krishna Shroff win over Rohit Shetty with their fiery swag; WATCH

The latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 saw Rohit Shetty giving the best compliment to Shalin Bhanot and his team partner Krishna Shroff. The actor is surely on cloud nine after host Rohit declared that his and Krishna's jodi is among the best.

Shalin Bhanot could not stop himself from posting the happy video, where he was all smiles as he played with fire. Host Rohit Shetty applauded him by saying, "Shalin aur Krishna. Best jodi ke race mei aap aage badhte hai." The video began with him playing with fire. They had to also perform a car stunt where one was blindfolded and the other would drive the car, with the help of the other partner's direction sense.

As the video progressed, Bhanot and Shroff were seen in a sports car. Shetty commented by saying, "Shalin Bhanot ne bonnet khol dala. Lekin Krishna you were the best." Even Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abhishek Kumar lauded and everyone said, "Wow! What a stunt."

For the unversed, the jodis in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 this week have been- Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia-Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani-Niyati Fatnani, Shilpa Shinde-Karan Veer Mehra and Shalin Bhanot-Krishna Shroff.

Krishna and Shalin gave a tough fight to Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shinde. It was interesting to note that Shalin inserted Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest track Millionaire, from his music album Glory as the background tune. Yes! You read it right. The Desi Kalakaar singer is back with a new music track.

It's also been a good time for the Bigg Boss 16 star. Apart from hogging the limelight for performing well in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, he also completed his childhood dream. Dalljiet Kaur's ex-husband Shalin, took to his Instagram handle to share a post, where he revealed his most awaited dream since childhood.

Bhanot revealed in his post that he met American musician Criss Angel. In the caption he mentioned, "I thought in my childhood that I would meet this person one day, I would see him face to face and today I fulfilled that dream."

Speaking more of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, this season has been filled with a lot of controversies and dramas. Asim Riaz was removed from the show, after his spat with the Singham Again director.

