Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Is Abhishek Kumar’s latest tweet a dig at his recent war of words with Shilpa Shinde?

Abhishek Kumar impressed everyone with his latest stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as he completed a water stunt despite having claustrophobia. However, co-contestant Shilpa Shinde took a dig at him saying it was sheer luck that he managed to finish the stunt. This was followed by a war oof words between the two. Now, Abhishek Kumar has posted a tweet which seems to be a direct dig at the actress.

On August 2, Abhishek Kumar wrote on X (formerly called Twitter) that he was silent for a long time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but when someone crosses the line, he knows how to put them in their place. His tweet reads, “Khatro me kaafi time chup tha per jab koi sir pe chadhta hai fir chup bhi krwana aata hai.”

Read Abhishek Kumar’s tweet here:

For those who missed the episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Abhishek Kumar had to perform a stunt where he was hung upside down from a rope and was put in a glass box of water that had snakes around it. He had to collect coins from the bottom. Although he was scared initially, he managed to perform the stunt.

Shilpa Shinde who didn't manage to complete the stunt told Rohit Shetty, “Sir ye kismat ka hai, sacchi mein kismat ka hai. Tukka lag gaya iska. (Sir, this is all luck, truly it's all about luck. He just got lucky.)” Abhishek hit back with a strong reply and the two got into a heated exchange.

Meanwhile, a recent promo released by the official channel of Khatron Ke Khiladi shows the Bhabhi Jo Ghar Par Hain actress calling the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up the weakest contestant on the show.

When Abhishek defended himself and told Shinde that he performed well in all the stunts, Shinde mentioned that he performed well because of his luck. Abhishek gave a savage reply and told Shinde that he hadn't been eliminated even once from the show while she got eliminated twice.

