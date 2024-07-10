Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Gashmeer Mahajani reveals being ‘pleasantly surprised’ when Rohit Shetty said THIS to him

Gashmeer Mahajani has regaled viewers with his powerful acting skills on both the silver screen and the small screen. After being off the radar for almost a year, the actor is now gearing up for the release of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 wherein he will be showing his daredevil side by taking up challenging tasks.

In a recent interaction with Times Now, Gashmeer got candid about his experience on the stunt-based reality show. He also recollected how host Rohit Shetty uplifted him with his kind words.

Gashmeer’s conversation with Rohit

Gashmeer Mahajani, who has just returned from Romania after wrapping up the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, opened up on a pleasant chat with Rohit Shetty. He said he was taken aback when the filmmaker revealed that he had watched his film Bonus.

The actor stated, “During an interaction while shooting for the show, Rohit sir mentioned that he has watched my film Bonus. He called it a heartwarming film and praised its concept, storyline as well as my performance. I was pleasantly surprised.”

Gashmeer, who has already proved his acting mettle in Marathi cinema and on Indian television, shared that hearing such praises from one of the most remarkable filmmakers was quite ‘flattering’ for him. He felt like he was on cloud nine that day. The Imlie actor further expressed his aspiration of working with Rohit someday.

Take a look at Gashmeer Mahajani’s introductory teaser from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

The first few promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 gave a glimpse of how exciting it is going to be for the viewers. In one of the interesting teasers, Gashmeer was seen playing tug of war with an unusual opponent – a grizzly bear. The actor, who is standing on a bridge on top of a waterbody, falls into it as the bear on the other side pulls the rope.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi features various celebrated names like Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Asim Riaz, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani and Shilpa Shinde among others. It is set in Europe’s Romania. Rohit Shetty is reprising his role as the host on the show.

The date of the premiere of the adrenaline-pumping reality show is yet to be revealed.

