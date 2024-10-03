Krishna Shroff reveals watching her father Jackie Shroff romance other women did not annoy her but THIS did; 'I am very possessive'

Krishna Shroff shares a special bond with her father, Jackie Shroff, and she loves capturing moments with him. But there was a time when she got quite upset with him, and the reason behind it is truly heartwarming. That's right! The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 star opened up about what made her feel that way towards her beloved dad.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Krishna Shroff shared her thoughts on watching her father's films as a child, particularly the romantic scenes with Madhuri Dixit and Raveena. She was asked if she ever felt envious and what her emotions were during those moments.

Krishna replied, "Honestly with his co-stars not so much but I remember watching King Uncle and I was so pissed that he had a daughter on-screen. I was like that is my spot. Like you and his daughter. That would really irritate me. I was really possessive. I still am a very possessive person. But ya the fact that he had an on-screen daughter would piss me off. But he had a girl child was a cause of concern."

Krishna mentioned that she has always been quite expressive and finds it impossible to conceal her feelings. She truly believes in wearing her heart on her sleeve. A recent post she made, which was dedicated to Rohit Shetty, serves as a testament to this.

Krishna Jackie Shroff remembered her journey on the sets of KKK14 and said, "When I first decided to take on this journey, I didn’t realize the impact it would have on me. I flew to Bucharest, Romania on May 27th with 0 expectations of what was in store for me. It was a massive leap of faith—one that was way outside of my comfort zone, but with the belief of people closest to me, I decided to take the risk and put myself out there, regardless of the outcome."

She said as her journey continued, she realized the true potential of her body and mind, discovering just how much she could push herself to overcome daily challenges. It's worth mentioning that Jackie Da became her greatest source of support. He frequently video-called her, offering motivation and showing tremendous encouragement to his beloved daughter.

