Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Krishna Shroff opens up on why she doesn't hate nepotism: ‘It is supposed to drive you’

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna was one of the runner-ups in the Khatron Ke Khiladi season. She has now opened up about nepotism and expressed why she does not hate it. Krishna's brother, Tiger Shroff, is an established actor.

During an interview with Filmy Gyan Krishna Shroff expressed her strong views on nepotism. She said, "I can't hate nepotism. I think it is a blessing, to be honest. Well, nepotism is a thing I believe, being a product of nepo or whatever, I think it is supposed to drive you and motivate you to work harder so that you are able to create your own identity away from the legacy your family has left. So, they both have their pros and cons but for me, it is a blessing. It has given me a platform to kind of experience everything, follow my passion and be able to have that headstart at that sense."



Talking about Jackie Shroff, Krishna's father, he is fondly called as Bhidu, Jaggu Dada. His fame has never ceased. The actor has been a part of many hit movies like Hero and Ram Lakhan. During an earlier interview with ETimes, the seasoned actor once expressed his opinion on the most trending word; nepotism.

He had said, "I didn’t know the meaning of nepotism before this controversy in the industry. I don’t know even the spelling of nepotism. Industry mein naya word aaya hai. I came from outside and made my name. It’s easy to say that he/she is a star kid and has had it easy in Bollywood, but being a star kid is the real pressure."

Jackie further mentioned, "You have to undergo a lot of pressure as you are being constantly compared to your parents. It is very difficult to match the stature of Bachchan sahab… Abhishek is constantly judged on his legacy, which is unfair."

Krishna, on the one hand, is proud to be a nepo kid while her father has different views on the same. She had even told on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi that her father is an excellent chef on the stunt-based reality show.

