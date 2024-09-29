The thrill of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has kept fans glued to their screens, and excitement is at an all-time high as the grand finale airs today! Viewers are eagerly anticipating the big winner reveal. In yesterday’s episode, Sumona Chakravarti commented on the dramatic finale stunt as Krishna Shroff and Abhishek Kumar aborted their attempts during a challenging water stunt.

During the episode, finalists Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff, and Abhishek Kumar faced off in an intense water challenge. While Shalin executed the stunt flawlessly, both Krishna and Abhishek struggled.

As Krishna began her turn, Sumona praised her journey from early elimination to finalist status, stating, “What a good journey for her from someone to get eliminated and then to come back and be the finalist.” However, when Krishna panicked and aborted the stunt, it was clear the pressure was mounting.

Abhishek, who is claustrophobic, also found the stunt overwhelming. Sumona quipped, “Kaisa finalist hai (What kind of finalist),” highlighting the stakes of the finale. After Abhishek chose to abort the stunt, Niyati Fatnani remarked, “This is the Finale,” while Sumona expressed disappointment, saying, “What a waste of opportunity.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia added, “It’s sad to see this happening in the Finale when we are standing here and clapping for them.” Sumona concluded with, “Respect to all of us, we did whatever we could gracefully.”

During the episode, the five finalists received posters with unique titles recognizing their journeys. Krishna was dubbed the ‘Comeback Queen,’ Shalin was named ‘Showman Shalin,’ and Karan Veer Mehra earned the title of ‘Killer Karanveer’ from Rohit Shetty, who hailed him as the pillar of the show. Gashmeer Mahajani was titled ‘Baazigar Gashmeer,’ and Abhishek Kumar was referred to as ‘Ace Abhishek.’

Adding to the excitement, the cast of the upcoming film Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, will make a special appearance at the grand finale. Don’t miss the action! The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air tonight, September 29, 2024, at 9 PM on Colors TV, and will also be available for streaming live on JioCinema.

