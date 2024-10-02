Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Krishna Shroff shares UNSEEN PICS with host Rohit Shetty, reflects on her journey: 'I was an emotional wreck some days'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 saw Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy. The actor defeated Krishna Shroff and Shalin Bhanot in the final stunt. And now, Krishna shared a series of unseen pictures with host Rohit Shetty and penned a long note reflecting on her journey on the show. The fitness enthusiast hopes that her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 inspires other girls to chase their dreams. Krishna also recalled how she was an emotional wreck on some days and felt on top on other days.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Krishna Shroff posted a string of photos with Rohit Shetty from the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In the caption, she wrote, "When I first decided to take on this journey, I didn’t realize the impact it would have on me. I flew to Bucharest, Romania on May 27th with 0 expectations of what was in store for me."

She added, "It was a massive leap of faith—one that was way outside of my comfort zone, but with the belief of people closest to me, I decided to take the risk and put myself out there, regardless of the outcome. As my journey progressed, I started seeing the things my body and mind were truly capable of and just how far I was able to push myself, overcoming many challenges on a daily basis."

Further, Krishna Shroff highlighted feeling honored to represent women everywhere in the show. She remarked that not only completing the challenge but finishing off strong against two of the show's toughest competitors was overwhelming for her.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here:

For the unversed, Krishna Shroff emerged as the runner-up of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. On the show, she revealed that the first aim of her life was to get to the finals. Initially, she was evicted from the show but later returned as the wild card contestant.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz posts a cryptic tweet after Karan Veer Mehra lifts the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner's trophy; 'looser finally did...'