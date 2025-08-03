Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 5th Episode Written Update: Nitin deletes evidence proving Angad's innocence but Vrinda...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 5th Episode Written Update: Tulsi becomes emotional due to Gayatri's taunts. Mihir reminds her that she is the mother of Angad, Pari, and Hrithik, emphasizing her importance to them. He consoles her during this tough time. Meanwhile, Sameer expresses his frustration toward a police officer for failing to delete all evidence against him. The officer informs him that Traffic Police Inspector Nitin Gokhale is the a trouble because he has provided the CCTV footage. Sameer decides to bribe Nitin.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Nitin is emotional as his sister, Vrinda, doesn't have basic educational resources. Sameer visits Nitin's house and offers him Rs 50,000 to delete the CCTV footage. When Nitin hesitates to accept the bribe, Sameer promises to give him Rs 5 lakh and walks away. Nitin's wife then argues with him for not accepting the money.

While busy with house chores, Tulsi remembers Angad. Munni, the maid, tries to assure Tulsi that Angad is innocent. She reminds Tulsi how Angad has always been truthful and insists that he is innocent this time as well. Tulsi becomes emotional as the truth about Angad is not out yet.

Nitin's mother falls and injures herself. The doctor recommends surgery, which will cost a substantial amount. Nitin and Vrinda worry about the expense. It is then revealed that Nitin's mother and Supriya had plotted the accident so that Nitin would accept money from Sameer.

Advertisement

Unwillingly, Nitin is persuaded to accept the bribe. He goes to the office to delete the CCTV footage and copies it onto a pendrive before bringing it home.

Vrinda learns truth about Angad's innocence

Tulsi is anxious about Angad. Early the next morning, Vrinda wakes up to complete her assignment. She notices that the television is on and sees news about Angad being jailed for a drink-and-drive case. While searching for her own pendrive, she unexpectedly finds Nitin's.

She then sees CCTV footage of Sameer as the real culprit behind the accident. She then feels bad as Angad is innocent and is in jail. Vrinda decides to inform the truth to her brother.

The following morning, Tulsi and Mihir are worried about Angad's situation. They observe Hemant and Hrithik discussing the cancellation of contracts at the company. Gayatri comments on how things are worsening. Mihir decides to bail Angad out, but Tulsi opposes this. Mihir argues and decides to sign the papers. However, Hemant intervenes and asks Mihir to not go against Tulsi's wishes. Gayatri and Mihir get upset. The episode concludes here.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 3rd Episode Written Update: Mihir gets furious at Tulsi, new problem knocks on their door