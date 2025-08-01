Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 3rd Episode Written Update: Mihir gets furious at Tulsi, new problem knocks on their door

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 3rd Episode Written Update: Pari asks Tulsi if she will support her by asking Mihir not to arrange her marriage with his friend's son. Tulsi is shocked but tries to console Pari as she breaks down. After their emotional moment, Pari and Tulsi return to join the celebration. Gayatri comments to Tulsi about how parents often find themselves in trouble as their children grow older. However, Tulsi reassures her that everything is fine. Hemant arrives and shows his support for Tulsi.

When Mihir asks Tulsi to introduce Pari to his friend’s family, Tulsi avoids the question and tells Mihir’s guests that Pari is busy. The children organize a varmala ceremony for Tulsi and Mihir, during which Mihir expresses his love for Tulsi and sings a romantic song. The Virani family performs at Tulsi and Mihir’s anniversary celebration, but Gayatri refuses to participate.

As Karan, Nandini, and Shobha prepare to leave for their respective homes, Tulsi, Mihir, and the family bid them an emotional goodbye.

Mihir lashes out at Tulsi

Once everyone has left, Tulsi recalls Pari’s request for her to convince Mihir about her relationship. Mihir questions Tulsi about why she hasn’t introduced Pari to his friend’s son. Tulsi urges Mihir not to think about Pari’s marriage yet. When Mihir presses her about why she is reluctant to discuss Pari’s marriage, Tulsi reveals that Pari is in a relationship.

Mihir becomes infuriated and scolds Tulsi for not being aware of Pari’s relationship. He accuses her of neglecting her responsibilities as a mother by not being aware about her children’s personal lives. Angrily, he storms off to Pari’s bedroom to confront her about her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Gayatri feels pleased to see Tulsi and Mihir facing troubles.

Upon entering the bedroom, Mihir becomes emotional as he thinks about his little daughter, Pari. He asks her to introduce him to her boyfriend, and Pari, tearfully happy, thanks Tulsi for encouraging Mihir to accept her relationship. Mihir then apologizes to Tulsi for his earlier anger and outburst. Tulsi graciously accepts his apology.

Later, Tulsi is overcome with emotions as she remembers the hurtful comments about her physical appearance. However, Mihir reassures her, praising her for taking care of their home and acknowledging how much the family relies on her. Although Tulsi cries inconsolably, Mihir manages to uplift her spirits.

The next morning, a team of police officers arrives at Shanti Niketan and barges into their home. The inspectors begin searching the house for Angad. Tulsi, Mihir and everyone panic seeing the police aggressive. The inspectors eventually find Angad. The episode ends.

