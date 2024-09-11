Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek shares PICS of dancing with Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri; fans say 'Super talented people in one frame'

Bharti Singh-hosted unusual cooking comedy show, Laughter Chefs, has become an important stop for Bollywood celebrities to promote their upcoming movies. After an interesting line-up of actors in the last few weeks, Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri are all set to appear on the show in the coming days. Krushna Abhishek dropped pictures with them from the sets.

On September 11, Krushna Abhishek took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a series of candid moments shared with the Bollywood actors. In the first picture, he is seen along with Rajkummar Rao, both caught in laughter. The next picture in the series shows Sudeshh Lehri and Tripti Dimri joining them. Another shows Vicky Jain shaking a leg with them.

Check out Krushna Abhishek’s post below:

Along with the pictures, Krushna Abhishek wrote in the caption, “What an awesome time yest with @rajkummar_rao and @tripti_dimri the episode is gonna telecast soon #laughter chefs @colorstv wishing all the best to the team of #vicky aur Vidya ka woh wala video @vipuldshahofficial and @realvikasjainn apne kya fadu dance kiya bro @realsudeshlehri u were awesome.”

Seeing the pictures, netizens got excited. One user commented, "Rajkumar ki entry bhi ho gayi!" Another wrote, "Super Talented People in One Frame One in Acting Rajkumar Rao other one in Comedy Krushna." "Awesome, Excited for this episode, Laughter Chefs Rocking," wrote another. Vicky Jain, about whom Krushna mentioned in the caption, also dropped a comment. It reads, "Thanks bhaiya!"

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri are currently busy with the promotions of their highly anticipated film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, in which they will be seen playing a romantic couple.

On the other hand, talking about Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited, many A-listers of Bollywood; Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Ammy Virk, Shraddha Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, among others graced the show in recent times. Reportedly, the show got an extension for the second time. But, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek says THIS on being asked if he wants to work with Uncle Govinda