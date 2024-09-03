Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek says THIS on being asked if he wants to work with Uncle Govinda

Krushna Abhishek is loved by viewers for his charismatic personality and his ability to entertain audiences with his perfect comic timing. The nephew of Bollywood actor, Govinda, has made a place for himself in the industry with his talent. Although he and Govinda do not see eye to eye, fans of the actor often wonder if the two will come together for a project someday. Now, in a recent interaction with Paps, Krushna Abhishek shared his thoughts on the same.

Krushna Abhishek was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs, a show that’s keeping him busy after The Great Indian Kapil Show. As he posed for the camera showing off his ‘rapchik’ outfit for the shoot, one pap asked him, “Krushna bhai, meine suna aap mama ke sath phirse aane wale ho? (Krushna bhai, I heard you're going to come back with your uncle again?)”

To this, the comedian takes a pause and replies, “Suna hain matlab, humlog toh chahte hain ye. Definitely hoyenge, ayenge sablog. Humlog sab saath mein honge aur maza ayega. (Heard? I mean, we want that to happen. It will definitely happen, everyone will come. We'll all be together, and it will be fun.)”

Watch Krushna Abhishek’s interaction in this clip:

During his interaction, he also talks about his Ganesh Chaturthi plans and says that at his place, they celebrate for five days.

Talking about Krushna Abhishek and his uncle, Govinda, their long-withstanding feud ended when the Hero No. 1 appeared at Arti Singh’s wedding this year to bless her. He was there with his son.

Advertisement

Besides Krushna Abhishek, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni, and Reem Sameer were also spotted on the sets, all ready to face the camera. For the unversed, the unusual cooking comedy show is hosted by Bharti Singh and is judged by Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Laughter Chefs, owing to its popularity enjoyed an extension till September.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff quizzes Abhishek Kumar on 'Girlfriend' spelling; his response is too cute to miss